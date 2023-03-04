Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol investigating multi-vehicle crash in Vermillion Township

Dakota County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Vermillion Township, along with officials from State Patrol.

At around 2:22 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on 160th Street E near Freeborn Ave.

CHOPPER 5 captured video from above the crash scene, showing three vehicles and a law enforcement presence.

160th Street between Fisher and Goodwin Avenues will be closed until further notice, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.