Cub workers reject new contract proposal citing the cost of healthcare and insufficient raises
A union representing Cub Foods employees announced workers will not accept a new contract proposal, warning a strike could be coming.
According to Local UFCW 663 Workers, which represents Cub Foods, Haug’s, and Knowlan’s Festival employees, announced Tuesday that it would not accept the latest contract proposal from UNFI, the parent company of the grocery stores.
Local 663 says employees voted to reject the contract offer, as it would have shifted a larger share of healthcare costs onto the workers. In addition, the union claims the company failed to provide raises to workers to ensure a livable wage for its workers.
“We’re fighting to keep our healthcare plan right where we have it,” said Nate Moist, meat manager at UNFI Cub Foods in Monticello. “I have a wife and three kids, so my healthcare plans would triple every week if we accepted the company’s offer. More money out of pocket means less for my family. UNFI is not countering that increased cost with higher wages. We are not keeping up with inflation if we are breaking even every paycheck.”
The union says this has led the union on a path to potential strikes.
With 33 stores and nearly 3000 workers under their employ, Cub Foods is the largest grocery store owner in Minneapolis. Strikes could involve as many as 2800 workers at 38 UNFI stores in the Minneapolis area.
In a statement, UNFI said it hopes the union will come back to the meeting table for further talks instead of striking, but that if it did, they would be prepared to ensure grocery stores continued to be stocked and operational.
“Cub cares greatly about its team members and has been negotiating diligently and in good faith with the local union to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement. As part of the negotiations, we’ve offered strong wage increases, continued market leading union health care and significant increases in our contributions to the union’s pension plan to help address underfunding and protect the benefits of all participants. It is our strong hope that the union will choose to meet with us to continue negotiations toward a new contract. Our team is prepared to implement contingency plans to ensure the continued availability of the products and services our customers and communities have come to count on from Cub.“