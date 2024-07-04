Crystal police to monitor Becker Park after weekend gathering led to fights, 6 arrests

The Crystal Police Department is monitoring Becker Park closely after a gathering by hundreds of people this past weekend led to multiple fights and arrests.

According to the department, officers have responded to two “pop-up” gatherings, also referred to as “take-overs” by police, at Becker Park in the last month.

On Sunday, a group of about 300 people, which police say were almost all juveniles, arrived at the park within an hour. They add that most of the people were arriving by rideshare services.

The group became disorderly and dangerous to each other and families at the park as multiple fights broke out. Police say the juveniles were dangerously using Orbeez guns and fireworks (which are both illegal in the park by City Ordinance) and others using taser-type devices.

Officers determined the group was “unmanageable and creating an unsafe situation for all at the park” and decided to close the park to avoid further escalation.

As the group left the park, many of the juveniles went into the business area around the shopping centers. Police spent the next few hours dispersing the groups from businesses and made six arrests for disorderly conduct.

The police department learned through gathered information and social media that another gathering is being planned at Becker Park for the July 4th weekend and possibly in the coming weeks.

In a release, the department stated they “…will not allow another incident of this type to occur and will be proactively stopping any of these types of gatherings at the park prior to them starting. Large groups of juveniles arriving at the park by ride-share will be turned away prior to exiting their vehicles, officers will take enforcement action up to and including arrest for all illegal activities, and those exhibiting disorderly behavior will be trespassed from the park.”