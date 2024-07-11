Crystal police request additional charges against man connected to theft of ruby slippers

The Crystal Police have requested additional charges against a man involved in the theft of a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.”

On Monday, the Crystal Police Department filed a request with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for formal charges to be filed for organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, two counts of domestic assault and harassment against 76-year-old Jerry Hall Saliterman.

In May 2023, Crystal police were contacted by the FBI regarding evidence of an organized retail theft operation. The FBI was alerted to the evidence through its investigation into the Ruby Red Slippers case, which were stolen in 2005.

The FBI indicted Saliterman in U.S. Federal Court with theft and witness tampering related to the theft of the slippers.

The man who stole the slippers, Terry Jon Martin, 76, pleaded guilty in October to theft of a major artwork, admitting to using a hammer to smash the glass of the museum’s door and display case in what his attorney said was an attempt to pull off “one last score” after turning away from a life of crime. He was sentenced in January to time served because of his poor health.

Crystal police assisted the FBI in their investigation and confirmed that the slippers had been buried in the backyard of a home in Crystal for many years. The FBI asked Crystal police to take over the investigation related to other evidence found in the investigation.

Officials say they found about $400,000 of stolen artwork and other merchandise (over 4,575 stolen items) over the course of 18 years from businesses throughout the metro area. Police also found many items and tools consistent with a retail crime ring and ledgers documenting the sale of a large number of stolen items and money collected through sales on eBay by Saliterman.

Investigators also determined that Saliterman was involved in a long-term pattern of domestic assault and harassment against his wife for many years to make sure she didn’t tell police about the organized crime ring he was involved in. His domestic assault included physical assaults and threats of physical and emotional harm.

“We are extremely proud of the Crystal Police Investigators involved in this case, who worked diligently throughout this investigation to recover a large amount of stolen property and return as much as possible to the businesses it was stolen from. Further, we are proud that we were able to provide assistance and support to a domestic abuse survivor to help free her from the cycle she was caught in and to support her moving forward,” said the Crystal Police Department in a statement.

Investigators will continue follow-up work on the case as additional information is revealed. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should call the Crystal Police Department at 763-531-1014.