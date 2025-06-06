Crystal Police: Juvenile shooting victim expected to survive injuries, public not believed to be in danger

Crystal Police say a Thursday night shooting that injured a juvenile male is not random.

The shooting took place around 10:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Broadway.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile male in the parking lot of an apartment, injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The juvenile, police say, was shot inside the apartment, and authorities believe it wasn’t random. The shooting victim’s name and age haven’t been released. No other details about the boy’s injuries have been provided.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but authorities state there is no perceived danger to the public.

Anyone who has information or questions about this incident is asked to call the Crystal Police Department tip line at 763-531-1020.