Crystal bakery owner charged with secretly recording woman in bathroom

Prosecutors have charged the owner of a Crystal bakery and coffee shop after he allegedly recorded a woman in the bathroom of his shop without her knowledge.

Court records show Yeimi Neftalin Frutos-Mejia, 42, is charged with one gross misdemeanor count of interfering with privacy by using a device to record intimate parts without the victim’s consent.

According to a criminal complaint, the 18-year-old victim’s mother reported to police that her daughter found a phone inside the bathroom of Bella’s Shoppe Bakery and Coffee. On the phone were several videos of her naked. The victim said she believed the phone belonged to Frutos-Mejia, the shop owner.

Crystal police officers executed a search warrant and found the phone the victim had found on Frutos-Mejia’s desk, as well as another phone that was hidden under a divider in the front of the shop.

After being read his Miranda rights, Frutos-Mejia admitted to recording the victim in the bathroom over the course of a “couple weeks” to emulate pornographic videos he had seen online, the complaint states. He allegedly stated that he deleted the videos because he suspected the victim had discovered the phone.

Crystal police arrested Frutos-Mejia on June 24, and jail records indicate that he was released the following day after posting bail. His next court appearance is set for July 10.