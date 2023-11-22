Cruises made a nearly $600,000 impact in Duluth in 2023

Leaders at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) have announced the 2023 cruise season generated nearly $600,000 in direct economic impact within the city.

KSTP sister station in Duluth, WDIO, reports this amount included money spent at shops, restaurants, transportation and more.

“It is great to see so many folks coming from all over the country and the world into our community,” said Dan Hartman, Executive Director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. “The lion’s share of these guests would not be visiting our community otherwise and now they know of this great place we call Duluth.”

According to the DECC, more than 4,000 passengers visited Duluth in 2023 aboard the ships.

“Cruise the Great Lakes remains committed to promoting the remarkable cruising experiences available in our region,” said Anna Tanski, Tourism Director of Cruise the Great Lakes. “The year-on-year growth in passengers, port visits, onshore spending, and the increasing premium on Great Lakes cruises reflect the region’s growing popularity as a destination.”

Last year, the city welcomed hundreds of passengers on board the Viking Octantis, which was the first time a cruise ship visited the city’s docks in nearly a decade. That stop was part of an eight-day tour through the Great Lakes.

