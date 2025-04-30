Crews to break ground at Rice Creek Commons on Wednesday

There will soon be more housing options and businesses for those living in the northern part of the Twin Cities metro area.

Construction on the new development is set to ramp up this summer at the site of the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition plant, and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

At one point in the history of the plans for this site, it was proposed to be where the Minnesota Vikings would build their new football stadium. However, this land will now start to be transformed for businesses, retail and housing spaces.

The site is 427 acres in size, and a large portion of it will be home to the Micro Control Company, a test equipment manufacturer for the electronics industry.

There’s also 40 acres for commercial spaces, and Ramsey County officials say this is a huge milestone.

The oversight committee for the redevelopment wants the site to be sustainable and inclusive for the community, with housing options, economic opportunities and long-term growth.

The estimated value of the development is $1 billion.