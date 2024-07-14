Crews respond to 2 fires just 3 blocks apart on Penn Avenue in Minneapolis

Firefighters responded to a fire at 3238 Penn Avenue North at 2 p.m. this afternoon that left the home uninhabitable, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

One adult and four children have been displaced because of the fire and the Red Cross is helping the family.

Just an hour later, firefighters responded to a fire three blocks away at 2955 Penn Avenue North at a vacant and boarded home, MFD said.

After extinguishing most of the fire from outside, firefighters searched the inside of the home to put out the rest of the flames, and one firefighter cut his hand.

Both fires are still under investigation.