Woman found dead inside Woodbury house fire

Woodbury officials say a woman is dead after being found by firefighters early Thursday morning inside of a burning home.

According to Woodbury public safety officials, firefighters were called to the 9200 block of Pinehurst Road around 5:30 a.m. for a fire.

When crews arrived, they found the house in flames and were told by the homeowners that one person – identified as a woman in her 60s – was still possibly inside. Firefighters eventually found the woman’s body inside the home.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Woodbury Fire Chief Chris Klein told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that “multiple agencies are involved with suppression activity.”

As of this publishing, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this article as details become available.