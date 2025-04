Fire crews put out a building fire in Minneapolis early Friday morning.

Our 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer was on the scene shortly after it started, just before 3:00 a.m.

The fire was in a 3-story commercial building with apartments on top at Cedar Avenue and Riverside.

Fire crews rescued one person who was suffering from an overdose.

No one else was hurt. There’s no word yet on what started the fire.