Crash on I-394 Eastbound early Friday morning

A crash occured on Interstate 394 early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on eastbound I-394 between exits 7 and 8A, near Penn Avenue and Dunwoody Boulevard.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

It is also unclear how the crash occurred at this time, nor how many vehicles may have been involved.

KSTP has contacted the Minneapolis Police and Minnesota State Patrol for comment. If they respond, this article will be updated.