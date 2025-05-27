Crash on I-35 between Faribault, Medford leaves at least 1 hurt

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash on I-35 Tuesday morning that the agency says has left at least one person hurt.

A semi appears to be in the median, and both emergency and tow truck equipment were seen working to remove wreckage from the scene. As of this time, no word on what caused the crash.

Traffic cameras between Faribault and Medford show traffic backed up for miles in the northbound lanes due to the crash, which is located near 250th Street. Vehicles were moved to one lane and drove past the crash site on the shoulder.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.

Check back for updates.