Crash leaves Wisconsin man with life-threatening injuries, alcohol use suspected

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man is in Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving two pick-up trucks in Barron County late Sunday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, the crash was reported to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office just before 5:50 p.m. on County Highway P, about a quarter of a mile north of 17th Avenue near Almena.

When law enforcement arrived, they found one of the pickup trucks had overturned and was on fire. That truck’s driver was hurt, but able to crawl out of the passenger side.

The driver was pulled away from the burning vehicle by a Cumberland police officer. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other truck, which was also pulling a trailer, wasn’t injured. He was identified as a 65-year-old Springbrook, Wisconsin man.

Authorities say the first driver crossed the centerline while headed north and then side-swiped the southbound truck, before also hitting the trailer and rolling, eventually starting on fire. According to the State Patrol, he is suspected of using alcohol.

Both the State Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.