Crash in St. Paul leaves 1 man dead, another injured
A man is dead after a crash in St. Paul on Sunday evening.
Officers responded to a car crash at Arlington Avenue West and Dale Street North around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to St. Paul police.
Police say an initial investigation indicated a man was driving a silver sedan westbound on Arlington Avenue at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light at Dale Street and hit a black SUV.
The sedan pushed the SUV about 40 yards during the crash, police say.
The driver of the SUV, a man, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead, according to St. Paul police.
The man driving the sedan was brought to Regions Hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for St. Paul Police said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.