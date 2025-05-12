Crash in St. Paul leaves 1 man dead, another injured

A man is dead after a crash in St. Paul on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a car crash at Arlington Avenue West and Dale Street North around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to St. Paul police.

Police say an initial investigation indicated a man was driving a silver sedan westbound on Arlington Avenue at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light at Dale Street and hit a black SUV.

The sedan pushed the SUV about 40 yards during the crash, police say.

The driver of the SUV, a man, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead, according to St. Paul police.

The man driving the sedan was brought to Regions Hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for St. Paul Police said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.