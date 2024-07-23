Crash in Itasca County kills 1 teen pedestrian, injures another

One teenager is dead and another was airlifted to a hospital after a driver hit them early Monday morning in northern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo was headed south on Highway 169 near the town of Coleraine — about 70 miles northwest of Duluth — around 1:30 a.m. when it struck the teens, who were walking in the roadway.

One of the pedestrians, 14-year-old Dakota Kimberly Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, 13-year-old Aubrey Mary Martin, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth and is expected to survive.

An 18-year-old driving the car and a 21-year-old passenger were unharmed.