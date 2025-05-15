Crash in Cottage Grove involving semi leaves 1 person fighting for their life

One person has life-threatening injuries from a crash in Washington County Wednesday afternoon that involved a semi and two pickup trucks.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, just before 2 p.m., a semi was driving northbound on Highway 95 (Manning Avenue) when it collided with a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck going eastbound on 70th Street. The crash caused the pickup to be pushed into another GMC Sierra pickup in the southbound lanes of Highway 95.

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 48-year-old Shane Loughney, the driver of a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup, the one that collided with the semi, was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Loughney is from Woodville, Wisconsin. The driver of the second pickup had non-life-threatening injuries and did not need hospital care.

Cottage Grove Public Safety posted about a “significant” crash at the intersection of 70th Street South and Highway 95 (Manning Avenue) that caused MnDOT to initially close traffic in the area. Traffic has since reopened on 70th Street South and southbound Highway 95 (Manning Avenue). However, northbound Highway 95 is still closed.

Chopper 5 flew over the crash and showed a semi lying on its side and partly in the grass.

5/14/ 5:15 pm UPDATE: 70th St S is back open east and west. Southbound Manning Ave (Highway 95) from 70th is also open. Northbound Manning from 70th is still closed for a while. — Cottage Grove Public Safety (@CGPublicSafety) May 14, 2025