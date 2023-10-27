Crash causes vehicle to hit building in St. Paul, injuring person inside

A crash Thursday afternoon in St. Paul caused a vehicle to hit a building, injuring a person inside.

St. Paul police said that two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Grotto Street and University Avenue. This caused one of the vehicles to veer off the road and into a building on the northwest corner of the intersection, authorities said.

A person inside the building was hit by debris and was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

An occupant of one of the vehicles was evaluated on scene and chose not to go to the hospital, police said.

The crash is under investigation.