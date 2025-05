Two children were injured in a crash between a dump truck and school bus in Chaska on Wednesday.

At around 4:05 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a dump truck and school bus near Highway 41 and Fourth Street.

Authorities say the bus was carrying about 13 kids between the ages of 7 and 14 years old. Two of the children sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.