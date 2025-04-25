Crash between car, semi in northern Minnesota leaves 79-year-old woman dead

A crash in Marshall County between a car and semi left a woman dead on Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that a Ford Escape was going south on Highway 59 in New Folden Township when it collided with a Western Star Semi going north at around 12:48 p.m.

The 79-year-old woman from Karlstad who was driving the Escape died as a result of the crash. Her identity is expected to be released at a later time.

The driver of the semi sustained no injuries.