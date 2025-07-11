Crash between car, motorcycle leaves 1 dead

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a car in Scott County on Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that at 1:48 p.m., a motorcycle was going south on Highway 13 at McColl Drive in Savage, and a Hyundai Elantra was going east when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle, 54-year-old David Lawrence Sampson, died as a result of the crash. The incident report states that Sampson was not wearing a helmet.

State Patrol says the 19-year-old driving the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.