Crash between car, motorcycle in Mower County leaves 1 dead

One man is dead after a crash between a car and motorcycle in Mower County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Caravan was going south on Highway 63, making a left turn onto eastbound Highway 16 at around 2:27 p.m. in Frankford Township.

A motorcycle was going west on Highway 16 when the driver lost control trying to avoid colliding with the Caravan.

The driver of the motorcycle, 62-year-old Kenneth Edward Tlougan, died as a result of the crash. State Patrol said that Tlougan was not wearing a helmet.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Caravan sustained any injuries.