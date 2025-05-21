Country music star Jelly Roll visits Hennepin County Jail

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says it’s thankful for a surprise visit from Grammy-nominated country music star Jelly Roll.

He visited the jail ahead of his concert at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Jelly Roll was accompanying Post Malone and Sierra Ferrell on the North American tour.

Jelly Roll shared his personal story on how he turned his life around after being behind bars for years.

Sheriff Dewanna Witt presented Jelly Roll with a commemorative key to the jail.