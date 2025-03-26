Cottage Grove warns participants in ‘Nerf Wars’ to be responsible

Cottage Grove Public Safety is warning participants to make smart decisions if they plan to play the popular game of “Nerf Wars” later this summer.

According to Cottage Grove Public Safety (CGPS), Nerf Wars are very popular in the city and are a fun passtime for young kids looking to do something with their friends. However, the activity has a habit of getting out of hand, leading to unsafe and sometimes illegal activity, according to CGPS.

“While we encourage safe and responsible fun, we’ve received multiple 911 calls this past weekend regarding unsafe and illegal behavior related to these activities,” CGPS said in a statement.

According to the organization, police had received multiple reports of participants shooting Nerf guns from moving vehicles, Nerf guns being pointed at random people on public and private property and traffic being blocked due to ongoing “battles.”

Nerf Wars have had a history of issues with law enforcement in Minnesota, leading to police receiving false reports of the toys being confused for real guns, trespassing reports and even being deadly in certain cases.

Police warn that engaging in unsafe or illegal behavior could result in citations being issued and participant losing their licenses if they decide to drive during the games.

“We support kids having fun, but it must be done safely, in the right place, and at the right time,” CGPS said in a statement.

The organization asks parents to speak with their kids about being responsible when they play and ensure they understand the risks the game can have when not played correctly.

