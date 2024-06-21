Cottage Grove Strawberry Festival celebrates 40 years

The city of Cottage Grove is celebrating its 40th Strawberry Festival this weekend.

The celebrations started on Thursday afternoon with a carnival, a drone demonstration, live music, and more. On Friday, they are looking to continue with more entertaining events, including a top chef contest.

Saturday will be the grand finale, featuring a number of fun events, including a parade, softball tournament, a car show, a pet show, fireworks and more.

The Cottage Grove Strawberry Festival’s Facebook page has a full schedule of the weekend’s events.