Cottage Grove announces closure of bridge, causeway leading to Grey Cloud Island due to flooding

The city of Cottage Grove on Thursday announced the closure of a bridge and causeway to Lower Grey Cloud Island due to flooding.

Grey Cloud Trail bridge closed on Wednesday and the Grey Cloud Drive causeway will close Friday at noon.

The city provided photos of the impacted areas:

Due to the National Weather Service issuing a flood warning on the Mississippi River, the city urged residents to avoid the areas. The city cited concerns over rapidly moving water and debris.

The city’s Emergency Management team said it is monitoring the situation and is coordinating with several agencies and municipalities for mutual aid.

Sandbags have been distributed to residents whose private property could be at risk due to flooding.