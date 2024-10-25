Costco notifies customers of recall on smoked salmon over listeria concerns

Costco is notifying customers of a recall on certain packages of smoked salmon due to possible listeria contamination.

The food producer, Acme Smoked Fish Corp., issued a voluntary recall on Kirkland Signature-brand smoked salmon sold from Oct. 9-13 over the potential bacterial contamination. Affected packages are limited to lot number 8512801270, according to Costco.

Acme says the recalled item was only distributed to Costco stores in Florida and called this “an isolated incident.” No illnesses have been reported.

“We regret this unfortunate incident and have taken immediate corrective steps to ensure that this issue never happens again,” Acme CEO Eduardo Carbajosa said in a statement.

Anyone with smoked salmon that falls under this recall is advised not to eat it and to return it to Costco for a full refund.