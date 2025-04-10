CornerHouse holds fundraiser to help victims of child abuse

Cornerhouse Cheers for Children

The I-35W bridge in Minneapolis is lit up blue Thursday night for child abuse prevention month.

One in four girls and one in four boys will experience sexual violence before the age of 18.

The CornerHouse Child Advocacy Center held its “Cheers for Children” fundraising event at the Hutton House on Medicine Lake Thursday evening.

The Center’s goal is to end child abuse. It performs forensic interviews of abuse victims, supports them and their families and trains experts to do the same.

The event’s keynote speaker was A Breeze of Hope’s Brisa De Angulo Losada — a Bolivian activist and survivor of sexual violence. She has changed laws in Bolivia and around the world, advocating for victims’ rights and improving access to justice.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Kevin Doran emceed the event.