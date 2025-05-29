$1 million in city contingency funds to be used for Minneapolis copper wire repairs

Minneapolis city leaders will be shedding light on their plans to repair streetlamps.

Mayor Jacob Frey, as well as city councilor Andrea Jenkins and others, discussed the city’s efforts to fight wire theft and improve repair timelines Thursday.

Frey said theft has hindered their efforts to make repairs, stating a mile of copper wire can be taken within a day, but replacing it can take up to a week.

“We are activating everybody that we have, we’re making sure that we’re using contingency funding to get these lights turned back on,” Frey said. “We need to get the job done.”

$1 million from the city’s contingency fund had been allocated to address the backlog of repairs, which city officials hope to have completed by November.

Large-scale copper wire replacement has been ongoing since April as warmer weather permitted work to begin.

So far, the city says about 4.5 miles of repair work is done, but another 17 miles still needs to be completed. An estimate shows about $40,000 is needed to repair and replace one mile of stolen wire.

“We’re not just throwing money at this problem,” city engineer Bryan Dodds said. “We’re trying to be creative, trying to work this issue. We’re looking at deterrants, long-term solutions — and otherwise deter thieves from these thefts.”

Dodds said some solutions the city is looking into include replacing copper with aluminum wiring and hardening the bases of street lamps, which would make them harder to break into.

“So, the bottom line is this,” Mayor Frey said. “We have had this backlog due to copper wire theft. We are going to do everything possible to eliminate the backlog, get these streetlights turned back on and make sure that people feel both the reality and perception of safety in these neighborhoods.”

Frey also warns would-be thieves that they are watching and there will be consequences for people who get caught breaking into the lamps.