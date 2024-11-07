Copper wire theft increase noted in Cottage Grove

Authorities in Cottage Grove report the city’s streetlights have been tampered with as of late.

Cottage Grove Public Safety said its team is doing what it can to combat copper wire theft but wants the public to be alert for suspicious activity around light poles.

If anyone does see suspicious activity, they should call 911 to alert authorities.

They also advise residents to never approach someone who may be doing something suspicious, stating that it is the police department’s duty to do so.