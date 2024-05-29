Cooper’s Foods on West 7th Street to close at the end of June

A longtime St. Paul grocery store is closing at the end of June.

Cooper’s Foods in St. Paul will close its doors to the public on June 27, according to Sara Cooper, a spokesperson for the grocery store.

The closure of the last Cooper’s Foods location on West Seventh Street marks the end for the grocery store chain.

St. Paul Councilmember Rebecca Noecker said in a post on Facebook last Friday, “I was saddened to learn about the upcoming closure of Cooper’s Grocery Store on W. 7th. For me and for so many community members, Cooper’s has been not only a lifeline for fresh food but also somewhere you’d always connect with a friendly face. Keeping local retail strong is a priority for me, along W. 7th Street and on commercial corridors citywide. I’ve connected with our economic development team, and we are ready to assist in making sure this part of W. 7th Street remains vibrant and provides amenities the neighborhood needs.”

Cooper did not specify a reason for the closure.