Coolant leak shuts down ice center and Life Time in Plymouth

The Plymouth Ice Center and Life Time facility are closed after a coolant leak Friday morning.

The city says that they expect to reopen the ice center Friday evening.

According to the city of Plymouth, at 9:19 a.m., a shaft seal came loose at the Plymouth Ice Center, causing a coolant (ammonia) leak.

The city said the building’s alarm and emergency ventilation system set off alarms, as they are designed to do, causing the quick evacuation of the ice center and adjacent Life Time facility.

The city said multiple agencies responded to the scene, including police, fire departments and other public safety agencies.

At this time, the cities say no injuries have been reported and there are no fire or combustion risks because of the leak, which had been contained to the one building.

A hockey tournament was scheduled for Friday at the ice center, and the city says to call Plymouth Parks & Recreation at 763-509-5200 for the latest information on the status of the event.