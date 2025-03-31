Contract with new trash hauler to begin Tuesday in St. Paul; Mayor Carter advocates for garbage truck dispatch center

The city of St. Paul’s contracts with five different waste haulers expire Monday — but a contract with a new contractor, FCC Environmental, will begin Tuesday.

City officials decided last year that garbage collection should be done by one company after years of disputes.

Mayor Melvin Carter pointed fingers at the City Council, saying they “plunged the city into crisis” after they voted no on a garbage truck dispatch center earlier this month.

The facility would be a place for trucks to fuel up, get washed and park overnight.

City Council members say their “no” vote stemmed from neighbor concerns for both the environment and pedestrian safety.

Council President Rebecca Noeker has stated despite the “no” vote, FCC Environmental will still begin picking up trash throughout the city beginning on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Carter is urging City Council to reconsider its vote on the garbage truck dispatch center, writing in a letter that it isn’t clear how the new trash company can serve the city. He even went as far as to say he isn’t ruling out declaring a state of emergency.