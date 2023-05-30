Construction on I-494 scheduled to begin Tuesday, lane closures to follow

The first of four projects in the I-494: Airport to Highway 169 vision is slated to begin on Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The $377 million project will include some temporary lane closures on local streets near Interstate 494.

On Tuesday, intermittent nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. are scheduled to begin on I-494 between East Bush Lake Road in Edina and 12th Avenue in Richfield. The lane closures are expected to finish on June 30, MnDOT said.

This initial phase of the project will also work to replace bridge crossings over I-494 at Portland Avenue, Nicollet Avenue and 12th Avenue.

In addition, MnDOT says crews will add a new pedestrian bridge over I-494 at Chicago Avenue, which will provide more pedestrian and bicycle connections.

Construction crews are also set to add E-ZPass lanes in each direction on I-494 from Highway 100 to I-35W and add a new ramp at the I-35W and I-494 interchange, according to MnDOT.

MnDOT’s website for the project adds that access to I-494 from Nicollet Avenue and 12th Avenue will be restricted, but construction crews will provide full access to I-494 from Portland Avenue.

The first step in the I-494: Airport to Highway 169 plan is a part of MnDOT’s goal to improve the reliability of the average rush hour trip, improve safety, restore pavement, provide a transit advantage and more.

