Complaint: Woman hits boyfriend with car while on the way to therapy session

A woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly trying to run over her boyfriend.

According to a criminal complaint from Otter Tail County Court, 30-year-old Veronica Roleen Gast is facing four charges – two counts of domestic assault, one count of second-degree assault and one count of criminal vehicular operation – after hitting her boyfriend with her car in Fergus Falls on Saturday.

The document states Gast and her boyfriend were both in the same vehicle on Saturday, driving to therapy to work on their relationship. The two had been dating for roughly a year and were living together.

According to her boyfriend, the two began arguing Saturday morning and continued throughout the day. Feeling like their relationship wouldn’t work, the man asked Gast to bring him back to their home.

According to the man, Gast then stopped the car in a traffic lane and wanted him out. The boyfriend said he got out and began to walk in front of the vehicle to get onto the sidewalk when he made eye contact with Gast, who he said then accelerated to run him over.

The boyfriend said he turned his body away from the car, going over the hood of the car, and hit the front windshield with his back, causing it to shatter. Gast allegedly continued to drive for about half a block before pulling over into a parking lot.

The criminal report said the man had a cut on his right elbow.

Gast, in the criminal complaint, claims that driving into her boyfriend was an accident. She says her boyfriend exited the vehicle after she asked him to leave after the argument continued to escalate. Gast said he had started walking towards the sidewalk, so she began to drive away. However, as she began to accelerate, Gast claims he walked in front of the car, which resulted in him being hit.

Gast said she was not paying attention because she was upset and wanted to leave. The criminal complaint said Gast admitted to hitting her boyfriend, stating the reason she continued to drive afterward was due to shock. Gast said she then pulled over to apologize because he was cursing at her.

While Gast agreed that her boyfriend’s back made contact with her windshield, she claims the damage was caused by him punching it after being hit. She also denies making eye contact with him, stating that she was just looking forward.

If convicted of all charges, Gast could face up more than eight years behind bars and $19,000 in fines.

