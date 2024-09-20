Como Zoo welcomes 2nd Nyala calf

The Como Zoo has welcomed a new Nyala calf to its herd.

The male calf is the second offspring of mother Stevie and father Stanley, who passed away earlier this year. The couple welcomed baby Meadow in January.

The new calf was delivered at just over 14 pounds and zoo officials say he was standing within 20 minutes of being born. The two calves are getting to know each other, with Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar saying Meadow is “very curious about her little brother, but incredibly gentle and respectful.”

Nyala are a species of spiral-horned antelope native to southern Africa, according to Como Zoo officials. The males are known for their spinal horns and darker coats, while the females are almost half the size of the males.

Visitors can see Stevie, Meadow and the new calf most days in their habitat in Como Zoo.

Credit: Como Zoo