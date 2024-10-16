Como Zoo reveals names for twin tiger cubs

Como Zoo has revealed the names of its twin Amur tiger cubs: Marisa and Maks.

The twins were born on Aug. 29 and remain in a private maternity den with their mother.

Maris and Maks together, Courtesy: Como Zoo

As previously reported, the cubs were born to parents Bernadette and Tsar as part of the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan. Amur tigers are critically endangered.

Photo of Maks, Courtesy: Como Zoo Photo of Marisa Courtesy: Como Zoo Photo of Marisa and Maks, Courtesy: Como Zoo

“Marisa” means “spirited and tenacious” — a reflection of the female cub’s personality and a way to honor a retired Cat Zookeeper who took care of large cats during her 43 years at the Zoo.

“Maks” means “the greatest” or “strength and leadership” — representing the male cub’s confidence and “growing sense of leadership.”