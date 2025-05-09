Como Zoo adresses health concerns regarding Neil the polar bear, stating he is healthy but old

The Como Zoo and Conservatory is addressing a viral social media video that raised concerns about one of the zoo’s residents: Neil the Polar Bear.

The video raised concerns about the bear’s health, stating he looked unhealthy while on exhibit.

However, the zoo says these claims are false and that Neil is healthy, but showing natural signs of aging.

At 29 years old, Neil is the oldest polar bear under human care in North America and has begun to look his age.

“As he enters his golden years, Neil is showing natural signs of aging, but he is not sick, as the person making the video falsely proclaims,” the zoo said. “Like many aging animals (and people), he is experiencing normal physical changes.”

Courtesy: Como Zoo Courtesy: Como Zoo Courtesy: Como Zoo Courtesy: Como Zoo

Some of those changes include a slimmer frame and drooling due to the loss of his two lower canine teeth.

“Neil’s well-being is our top priority,” the zoo said. “He is closely monitored by our expert animal care team, including our veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and zookeepers. Because of his advanced age, Neil participates in voluntary training sessions that help us assess and support his health even more frequently and gently.”

When it comes to temperature concerns, the zoo said Neil has access to indoor and outdoor habitats at all times and can choose to cool himself off whenever he chooses.