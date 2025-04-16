Como Park Zoo euthanizes gorilla following years-long battle with neurological complications

Nyati, a western lowland gorilla born in the Como Park Zoo, has died following years of battling brain lesions.

According to the Como Zoo, the decision to euthanize Nyati was made on Tuesday following a medical assessment, which they say confirmed a significant decline in the gorilla’s quality of life.

Born in October 2017, Nyati was a member of Como Zoo’s family troop of western lowland gorillas. She was the daughter of Schroeder and Alice, and lived alongside her parents and fellow troop members: females Nne and Dara and Dara and Schroeder’s offspring, Arlene.

Complications with Nyati’s health began in 2020 when she was diagnosed with Baylisascaris procyonis, a parasitic infection, likely contracted through environmental exposure when she was young.

Como Zoo says she was successfully treated, but that the parasite had caused permanent brain lesions that led to progressive degeneration. The degeneration began to affect Nyati’s coordination, mobility and motor skills as she got older.

Courtesy: Como Zoo

Over the past five years, Como Zoo’s veterinary and animal care teams provided Nyati with extensive support, including targeted medications, physical therapy, environmental modifications and consultations with outside specialists.

However, Nyati’s condition worsened, and as her quality of life continued to decline, the difficult decision was made by the zoo to euthanize her.

“Nyati was deeply loved, not just by her care team, but by everyone who came to know her,” said Wes Sims, Director of Animal Care and Health at Como Zoo. “Her life was shaped by medical challenges, but also by resilience, thoughtful care, and compassion. The decision to let her go was extremely difficult, but it was the most humane option for her.”

The Zoo said Nyati spent her final days outside with her family before going in for her final procedure.

“Nyati had a gentle presence and a quiet strength,” said Jill Erzar, Senior Zookeeper. “Even with her limitations, she continued to interact with her family and move through her space in her own way. She taught us a great deal about patience, adaptation, and care.”

Western lowland gorillas are a critically endangered species native to central and western Africa. The zoo says the species faces numerous threats, including habitat loss, poaching and disease outbreaks like Ebola.