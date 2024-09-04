Como Park Zoo announces birth of 2 tiger cubs

The Como Zoo Park and Conservatory on Wednesday announced the birth of two Amur tiger cubs. The Zoo added that Amur tigers are critically endangered.

The cubs, one male and one female, were born on Thursday and are the first tigers born at the zoo in over 41 years.

Courtesy of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

“This is an extraordinary milestone for Como,” said Michelle Furrer, Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s Director. “The birth of these tiger cubs is not only a testament to the dedication and expertise of our animal care team but also a beacon of hope for the conservation of Amur tigers worldwide. We look forward to sharing their growth and milestones with everyone who visits Como Park Zoo & Conservatory.”

Both the mother, Bernadette, and the cubs will stay in their private maternity den for the next few months. The Zoo said that this period is crucial for the cubs to bond with their mother and to grow strong enough to safely explore their outdoor habitat.

Tsar, the cubs’ father, will remain in his outdoor habitat, the Zoo said.

Bernadette is seven years old and was born at the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin. She came to Como Zoo from Oregon Zoo in October 2023.

Tsar is 11, and was born at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas. He has lived at the Como Zoo since 2019.

This is the first time Bernadette and Tsar have been parents.

Como Zoo sent KSTP the following videos:

Amur tiger cubs, courtesy of Como Park Zoo

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan recommended pairing the two parents in order to conserve the endangered species.

In addition to celebrating the cubs, the Zoo said it is also looking to enhance its facilities through a proposed Big Cat Habitat project. The project aims to improve the lives of the big cats while also providing visitors with a more immersive experience.