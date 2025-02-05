Community meeting to be held Wednesday for residents to discuss safety centers

Wednesday is the final chance for Minneapolis residents to give feedback on safety centers in the city.

The first safety center opened in November next to the Lake Street – Midtown Light Rail station, and the city wants to open another inside the South Side Center next year.

The centers are part of the city’s plan to change public safety in Minneapolis, and on Wednesday night, the city will be discussing resident feedback that they’ve collected over dozens of community meetings last year.

Last February, the City Council voted to pull half a million dollars for police officer recruitment and retention and to use it for the Lake Street safety center.

Another new safety effort in Minneapolis is the Community Safety Ambassador Program. The Council approved $3 million to start it, and community groups started applying in December for the pilot program to roll out this spring. They’ll focus on East Lake Street and East Franklin Avenue.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the focus this year is to improve 911 response and open a new 3rd Police Precinct as well as the Safety Center located inside it.

“We’re trying to provide a response, not just from police officers in adequate time frame, in a fast time frame, but also provide a unique skill set that is matched with the unique circumstances on the ground, whether that’s a mental health responder or a social worker. We want to get that done in the form of a South Side Safety Center,” said Frey.

Wednesday’s meeting in the Matthews Park Recreation Center starts at 5:30 p.m.

