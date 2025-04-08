Community meeting to be held Tuesday for West 7th Street bus line to MOA

St. Paul citizens have a chance on Tuesday to weigh-in on the future of one of the city’s busiest streets.

Discussions are just starting on a new bus transit plan that would connect the downtown St. Paul area with the Mall of America by using West 7th Street.

Although the concept was unveiled about a month ago – it could take about four years for construction to start.

The dedicated Bus Rapid Transit line would connect 12.5 miles of the city, running between Union Depot in downtown all the way to the Mall of America.

The city says the estimated $500 million plan includes enhancements for pedestrians, street parking at certain spots and a trail on an abandoned railroad.

The goal is to have it ready for use in 2030.

If you want to learn more about the project, you can attend a community meeting being held from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Highland Park Community Center.

There will be two more meetings this week on the plan. You can find those meeting details, as well as more project details, by CLICKING HERE.