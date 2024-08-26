Ward 8 safety meeting canceled due to extreme heat

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.:

Minneapolis City Councilor Andrea Jenkins announced that the safety meeting scheduled for Monday evening has been canceled due to extreme heat.

She shared that the venue, MLK Rec Center, is closing due to the heat index temperature in the building to comply with OSHA standards.

The meeting will be rescheduled once city officials can secure the space.



Minneapolis Ward 8 meeting on crime and public safety

Minneapolis City Councilor Andrea Jenkins is hosting another community meeting on crime prevention and safety on Monday, the second such meeting in the last week she has led for people living south Minneapolis.

A week ago, 33-year-old Jabraun Hole was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in the 8th Ward. Minneapolis police say it happened after a fight near 33rd Street and 3rd Avenue South.

That same day, Jenkins hosted a community meeting to address encampments, where advocates who work directly with those in homeless encampments say there aren’t enough city and county services to help.

Others said some people there don’t want to be helped and don’t want to leave the camps.

Jenkins called the issue “complicated” but promised to work toward a resolution.

“We need long-term solutions,” said Jenkins. “We’re going to go back and really try to work to bring forward sustainable, humane, constitutionally sound solutions to help deal with this problem.”

Last week, Jenkins told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the goal is to have a solution within the next couple of weeks.

A Minneapolis Police Department crime map shows in the last two weeks in Ward 8, theft of bikes, vehicles and more has been the most common problem. Those are shown in green. You can find the map by CLICKING HERE.

If you live in Ward 8 and want to hear more about crime and safety, Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Community Center located on Nicollet Avenue South. Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette, 5th Precinct Inspector Christie Nelson and Minneapolis Police Department Assistant Chief of Community Trust Christopher Gaiters are all expected to speak at the event.