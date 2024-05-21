Community commission on police oversight to hold public hearing Tuesday evening

Minneapolis community members have a chance on Tuesday to weigh in on policing in the city.

The Community Commission on Police Oversight is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. at the Public Service Building.

During the meeting, people can voice their opinions about the police department’s policies and rules.

The hearing is a required part of the settlement agreement between the city and state after an investigation found the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in a “pattern and practice of race discrimination.”

