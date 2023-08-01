Communities to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday

Communities across the state and country are planning to come together Tuesday night as part of National Night Out.

The first Tuesday in August is celebrated by many as National Night Out or National Night to Unite.

Events are planned for many communities to help neighbors get to know each other and also improve safety efforts locally.

Some of the events scheduled for Tuesday night include:

Food, music and fun at Union Depot in St. Paul from 4-7 p.m.

Games, food and fun in Afton (3100 Perrot Ave. S.) from 5-8 p.m.

Treats, entertainment and more at Sumner Field in Minneapolis from 4:45-7:30 p.m.

