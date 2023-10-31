Committee to discuss latest proposal for Third Precinct site at Tuesday meeting

On Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis city leaders will discuss a location proposed by Mayor Jacob Frey just last week to house the city’s Third Precinct.

An agenda for the City Council’s Committee of the Whole shows members will have a discussion about the proposal for the location at 2633 Minnehaha Avenue. Part of the discussion will include a staff authorization to purse a preliminary investigation and design work, as well as receive and file a response to the Community Safety Center/3rd Precinct Facility legislative directive.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.

This is the latest location up for city council approval, following scrapped plans to acquire 3000 Minnehaha Avenue as well as the co-location at Century Plaza.

As previously reported, the Third Precinct was burned down during the civil unrest of 2020 following George Floyd’s murder.

Mayor Frey shared the following written statement last week ahead of Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting:

“It’s time to draw this Goldilocks to a close. My administration has found another option — and this one is just right. I want to than interim City Operations Officer Heather Johnston and Finance and Property Services Director Barbara O’Brien and their teams for their ongoing work to vet and identify sites for this project, including 2633 Minnehaha.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

City administrators highlight that the 2633 Minnehaha location is “substantially cheaper” than other sites considered, with an estimated total cost of $14 million, including a $10 million cost to purchase and another $4 million to build out.

They also point to a quicker timeline than other options, with an estimated 9-month build-out and a move-in date expected “within a year of city control.”

Mayor Frey said he would be open to supporting a cheaper and faster option if one presents itself, but he is not open to further delaying a decision that would be more expensive and time-consuming.

City Council President Andrea Jenkins shared the following written statement on the latest effort after Frey’s proposal was made last week:

“Thank you to City staff who have worked tirelessly to provide information to the Council and pursue viable locations for a precinct and community safety center. We initially looked at this site back in 2020, and I’m glad it has resurfaced because it looks promising. We look forward to coming together as a Council to select a location at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. We appreciate Maor Frey for providing this opportunity to review and discuss.” City Council President Andera Jenkins

A previous deal for the site reportedly fell through because of opposition from the previous city council and threats made against the owner and his family.

