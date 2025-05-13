Columbia Heights police searching for missing 16-year-old

The Columbia Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Jordan Dupree Collins Jr. was last seen in the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast on Thursday. He is described as 5’8″ tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say that Collins doesn’t have a vehicle and is not with any known family members. They add that he has no similar history or any known medical issues.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Columbia Heights police at 763-427-1212.