Cokato man seriously injured in Meeker County crash

A man is recovering from serious injuries following a crash on Highway 15 between Dassel and Hutchinson on Tuesday.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report states that Paul Charles Volness, 64, of Cokato, suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Volness was reportedly driving west in a Saturn Vue on County Road 18. He was then struck by a northbound Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Shane Pitzl at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 18 just before 5:15 p.m., authorities say.

Volness was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to the incident report.

No alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, and road conditions were reportedly dry at the time.