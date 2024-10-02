Cokato man arrested after stabbing family member in the neck

A man has been accused of assault after reportedly stabbing a family member in Cokato.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a stabbing at a house on Nevens Avenue Southwest around 9:10 p.m.

According to deputies, a man, later identified as 24-year-old Julian Hill, had stabbed one of his family members, another man, in the neck, causing serious injuries.

The injured man was taken to the fire department in Cokato before being flown to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

After speaking with family members who identified Hill as the assailant, authorities found and arrested him.

The sheriff’s office said Hill is in jail for second-degree assault as well as violating a previous court order for protection.

Formal charges are pending from the Wright County Attorney’s Office.