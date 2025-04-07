Co-owner of Blue Plate Restaurant Company killed in weekend motorcycle crash

All Blue Plate owned restaurants are closed Monday to honor the life of co-owner David Burley, who was killed Sunday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into his motorcycle in St. Croix County, WI.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened near Hudson around 2:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes.

Authorities say a car tried to overtake traffic by using the right shoulder when it hit a guardrail and then went back into the right lane, where it hit Burley’s motorcycle.

That collision caused both the car and motorcycle to move across the road and crash into the concrete barrier located in the median.

Burley, 58, was the only person on the motorcycle. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. Meanwhile, the car’s driver was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the car’s driver may have been under the influence of alcohol; however, the crash is still being investigated.

In a Facebook post, Highland Grill, which is owned by Blue Plate Restaurant Company, said Burley was “the heart and soul of Blue Plate” and “made everyone feel welcome.”

Blue Plate says the restaurant closures will allow team members to grieve and to honor Burley.

The company also owns Groveland Tap, Longfellow Grill, The Lowry, The Freehouse, The Blue Barn, Edina Grill and 3 Squares.